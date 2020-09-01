North Pole Express cancels all 2020 excursions

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The popular North Pole Express train and fall color tours will not be running in 2020.

The nonprofit Steam Railroading Institute, which operates the historic Pere Marquette 1225, said train travel has been identified as of the highest risk activities for spreading coronavirus. Large groups of people packed on the train for extended time could be a breeding ground for the illness.

Executive Director Kimberly Springsdorf said this will be the first time in 16 years that the fall color tour and North Pole Express trains will not operate. She could not say when the trains will begin running again.

The North Pole Express has been a highlight of the Christmas season for thousands of families, who experience a nostalgic trip from Owosso.

The Stream Railroading Institute is studying options for offering safe events around its home base in Owosso during the Christmas season. The facility remains closed for now due to coronavirus restrictions.

The organization is seeking donations to continue operating despite the loss of revenue from the fall and winter train trips.

