Oakland County man charged with $3.1 million CARES Act fraud scheme

Many companies are getting money as part of the Paycheck Protection Program in the federal CARES Act.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County man is accused of running a scheme to defraud $3.1 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Investigators say 44-year-old Antonio George of Novi made false applications for forgivable loans from the program, which was part of the CARES Act approved in March. He allegedly submitted false and misleading applications on behalf of 19 companies.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the applications included identical employee information for two different companies and sought funding for another company that hasn’t operated since 2015.

“Every dollar stolen from the program is a dollar stolen from struggling businesses in need,” Schneider said. “So to the scammers, if you think law enforcement isn’t paying attention to the damage you’re doing to Michigan business owners, you’re dead wrong and we will be coming after you.”

The Paycheck Protection Program offered small businesses loans through local financial institutions to help them continue paying employees and bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government offered to forgive the loans if businesses met certain conditions.

George is facing one federal count of wire fraud. He appeared in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to hear the charges against him for the first time.

