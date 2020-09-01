Advertisement

Officers of the Year named in Saginaw County

The annual event was supposed to happen back in March, but was re-scheduled for Tuesday
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/01/2020) - Some officers in Saginaw County were recognized for their work Tuesday afternoon named “Officers of the Year” by Exchange Club of Saginaw.

The annual event was supposed to happen back in March, but it was re-scheduled to Tuesday.

Saginaw police officer Jordan Engelhart was honored as Officer of the Year within his department.

“Even when involved in volatile, high stress events, Officer Engelhart retains a calm calculated demeanor and uses this to influence the outcome of a situation,”

LT. Ebony Racso was recognized for her work in the construction of the new Saginaw County Jail.“If you get a chance to come over and see our nearly one hundred thousand square foot facility, it ’s got LT. Racso fingerprints all over it. I’m very proud of her accomplishments and the work she has done for our office,” said Saginaw County Sheriff, Bill Federspiel.

The officers from Saginaw PD, Saginaw Township PD, Michigan State Police Tri-City Post, MSP Crime Lab in Bridgeport, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, Tittabawassee Township Police Department, FBI and BAYANET- are recognized for work they did the previous year.

The recognition comes at a time when police are under scrutiny following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Here in Saginaw County- a deadly shooting during a hostage situation in February involving Engelhart and officer Rob Adams-- was determined to be justified by the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.

But local law enforcement know the spotlight is on them and their actions, now more than ever.

" It’s always a handful and that’s all it usually takes. But the majority of the people in our profession are hardworking people who want to serve the community and they put their life on the line everyday and those who don’t, there needs to be justice served in the same way it would be for any of our citizens that have to fall in line with the law on the books,” Federspiel said.

