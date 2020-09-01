Advertisement

Oscoda High School student killed in car-bike crash

(KMVT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a bike accident that claimed the life of an Oscoda High School student.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at U.S. 23 and Tawas Beach Road in Tawas City.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk. As he crossed the street in the crosswalk, a man driving a pickup truck turned onto to Tawas Beach Road hitting him.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them.

