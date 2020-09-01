Advertisement

Reopening didn’t come soon enough for Lenawee County bowling alley

Brooklyn Lanes closing for good after 50+ years in business
Brooklyn Lanes in Lenawee County is closing for good due to the more than six-month coronavirus shutdown.
Brooklyn Lanes in Lenawee County is closing for good due to the more than six-month coronavirus shutdown.(Kendall Bunch)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) - The coronavirus has knocked down the pins at a Michigan bowling alley.

After more than 50 years, Brooklyn Lanes in Brooklyn will not reopen, even if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts restrictions that have kept bowling alleys closed since March.

Diana Raab and Eric Hall believe bowling alleys can operate safely amid the virus but they remain closed in Michigan. They’ve been lifted by many messages of support since announcing the decision last week.

“I’m glad we had that impact,” Raab said.

Bowlers can pick up their equipment Wednesday and Saturday.

