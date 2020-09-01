Scattered showers and storms today

A slow-moving cold front will cross through the state today and tomorrow, bringing us some clouds and the chance for rain.

Today we’ll be in the mid 70s with humid conditions. We’ll see some sun, plenty of clouds, and scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening in the thumb and near the I-69 corridor up toward the bay. Winds will generally be lighter out of the west today.

Tonight we’ll drop back to the upper 50s and low 60s keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms around for everyone. Rain chances linger into the morning Wednesday before skies clear.

Wednesday afternoon will be filled with sunshine and highs around 80! We’re then into the low 80s Thursday before cooling off to end the week!

