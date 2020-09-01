Secretary of State: No more extensions for licenses expiring before Sept. 30

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan drivers who got up to a nine-month extension on renewing their license have until Sept. 30 to complete the transaction.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned that no further extensions will be granted for driver’s licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registrations due from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30. Anyone with an expiring driver’s license or ID card is urged to make an appointment soon.

Benson recently announced additional evening hours at Secretary of State branch offices around the state specifically set aside for renewing driver’s licenses and state ID cards. In-person driver’s license and state ID card renewal appointments are only necessary when indicated on the renewal form sent in the mail.

See the Secretary of State website or call 1-888-767-6424 to make an appointment.

“There are still many available appointments, and anyone who has not handled their renewals is encouraged to do so immediately,” she said.

Most vehicle registration renewals can be completed online, by mail or at one of 121 kiosks in stores around Michigan.

