Shiawassee County natives to open Great Harvest Bread Company in Corunna

The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought its fair share of businesses that have unfortunately shut down. But for two future business owners in Corunna, it is the complete opposite.
By Mark Bullion
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
“We wanted to bring something that was wholesome and fresh to our home community, cause we’re both from this area,” said Mieka Winnie, Co-owner Great Harvest Bread Company.

Winnie and her partner Troy Stobaugh began the process of starting their own y franchise last year. And then the pandemic hit.

“I mean at first, it was panic. Are we going to be able to open at that point because everything had just closed,” she said.

But the pandemic wasn’t going to shatter their dreams of opening their own business.

Nestled in between Family Farm and Home and Rival’s Taphouse and Grill at M-21 and Shiawassee Street, they remained committed and determined.

“I think you’d be wrong to say it’s not concerning, but I think you still march forward and you’ll do whatever’s needed to be done to get through the pandemic,” Stobaugh said.

They plan to employ between 20-25 people.

It doesn’t look like much now aside from the giant oven or the mill that will turn wheat into flour.

“We’ll offer sandwiches, catering, breads, any kind of sweets as far as scones, cookies or cinnamon rolls,” he said.

Winnie said they are planning to open the end of the month, or early October.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

