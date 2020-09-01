Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao awards more than $1B to airports across the country

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced more than $1.2 billion in grants to help airports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The money will fund critical airport infrastructure and safety projects at 405 airports.

“All of this is to ensure airports, who are suffering greatly during this COVID-19 crisis, are able to spring back into action when the passengers come back,” Chao said.

The grants are funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the coronavirus relief package, the CARES Act. Improvements will include reconstructing runways, rehabilitating taxiways, installing runway lighting and adding snow removal equipment.

“All these new investments in airport infrastructure is going to improve the traveling experience for the passenger. We’re going to have better paving on taxiways, so it’ll be a smoother ride out and return,” Chao said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump’s Administration has awarded more than $10 billion to airports across the country.

