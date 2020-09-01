Advertisement

U of M-Flint reports positive coronavirus test on first day of classes

University of Michigan-Flint reported a positive coronavirus test on the first day of classes Monday.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first positive coronavirus test at the University of Michigan-Flint didn’t take long into the fall semester.

The university reported a positive test during a routine health screening at the Riverfront Residence Hall on the first day of classes Monday. The individual, who was not identified, was not near anyone else and is under quarantine, according to administrators.

University officials are working with the Genesee County Health Department on contact tracing for anyone who was near the patient. The health department is working to find everyone within six feet of the patient for 15 minutes or more.

Anyone identified during contact tracing will receive a call from the health department.

University of Michigan-Flint also closed some spaces that the patient reported using so they can thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

