UPDATE: ’Likely tornado’ reported west of Escanaba

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleanup continues Tuesday morning in Delta County after a reported tornado touched down Monday evening.

Delta County Central Dispatch received reports that a tornado touched down at 5:45 p.m. on US-2 near K-Lane in Wells Township. That’s just west of Escanaba near Pine Ridge.

Power lines came down and some storage units at Pine Ridge Storage were also damaged. Belongings were scattered all over the road, train tracks and on the tops of trees. Tree companies worked on removing trees from power lines and electrical crews worked on fixing the downed power lines.

There were no reports of any injuries. The National Weather Service says it likely was a tornado, but there’s no word yet about its top wind speeds. This story will be updated as more information is available.

Here is a gif of base reflectivity (on the left) and storm relative motion (on the right) of a likely tornado that occurred just west of Escanaba near Pine Ridge this afternoon. Damage included destroyed storage units, power lines down, and downed trees. #906wx pic.twitter.com/7b0bzTvTxZ — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.