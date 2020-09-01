Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.

She will take part in a live press conference at 2:30 p.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

ABC12 will carry the press conference live on air and will livestream it at abc12.com. Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News First at Four, Five and Six on Tuesday evening.

Whitmer is planning to use the press conference to announce “a significant investment in Michigan’s economy to help support small businesses and build communities in our state,” according to a statement. An unidentified business official will be on hand for the announcement.

Whitmer also may address the status of movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers and ice rinks, which have remained closed for nearly six months due to her coronavirus orders. The Detroit Free Press says Whitmer is close to an announcement allowing them to reopen.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association also is waiting for word from Whitmer on the fate of this fall’s football, boys’ soccer, volleyball and swimming/diving seasons. The organization is prepared to begin competition in all four sports if she adjusts orders to allow them.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.