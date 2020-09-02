Advertisement

19-year-old shot at Flint Township trailer park dies at hospital

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old man died after a shooting at a Flint Township trailer park Wednesday afternoon.

The Flint Township Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Avalon Drive in the Village Mobile Home Park around 1:30 p.m and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested three people in connection with the shooting and were interviewing them Wednesday evening. No charges were immediately announced against any of them. Investigators were trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review of possible criminal charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

