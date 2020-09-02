2 pedestrians hit and killed along U.S. 10

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two pedestrians are dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 10 late Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Garfield Road in Bay County. Investigators could not immediately say what caused the crash.

U.S. 10 was closed for a few hours between Mackinaw and Garfield roads while police investigated.

