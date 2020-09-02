2 plane crashes Tuesday in Midland County, one deadly

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Plane crashes are rare, so its a bit shocking that Midland County had two small plane crashes yesterday.

A woman died in one of the crashes.

Christine Rolfe and her husband Brian live right across the road from a farm field where they heard a noise and knew something wasn’t right.

“It sounded like a tractor coming by,” says Christine Rolfe.

But there were no tractors on the rural road at around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. Instead they looked to the sky and there, they saw an airplane with what appeared to be engine trouble.

“When you see a plane coming down that fast, that quickly and that close, was it immediate reaction that is was not ok, it was not normal,” says Rothe.

Investigators say 64-year-old William Granger of Lake City was piloting the plane with his wife Dorothy in the passenger seat. They had just stopped at Barstow Airport in Midland, six miles away from the crash site before taking off again.

“It curved around, so he was trying to make room for himself, he knew it was actively crashing I think,” she says.

The plane appeared to have engine trouble and as Granger attempted to land the plane in a farm field, the aircraft hit a large, grass covered mound of dirt before coming to rest. The Rolfe’s went to the crash site to help. William Granger was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Dorothy Granger, known as Dot on her Facebook page, died at the scene. She was 64 years old.

There was another crash in Midland County.

“When my husband started talking to first responders, they said this is the second one of the day,” Rolfe says

Just an hour before this crash, a 70 year old man from Beal City was flying this plane when it developed engine trouble. He crashed in a soybean field in the area of Shaffer Road and Lewis Road. Even though the plane flipped onto its top, he was not hurt.

“I got quite a few that fly over my house because I am only about three miles from airport itself,” says Greg Glowicki, who lives near Barstow Airport.

But he can’t remember the county having two plane crashes, on the same day, about an hour apart.

“Two in one day, its amazing,” he says.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating both accidents.

