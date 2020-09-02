Adrian College reports coronavirus outbreak, asks faculty to teach online

ADRIAN, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 6.5% of Adrian College’s students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students recently moved back to the small private residential liberal arts college in Lenawee County and classes began Aug. 24. Since then, there have been 152 positive coronavirus tests tied to the campus population.

Of the cases, 13 patients have recovered enough to be released from isolation. Most of the remainder are isolating on campus while nearly 30 are in quarantine off campus.

Administrators are encouraging faculty to transition to virtual instruction if they are able.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.