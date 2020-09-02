Advertisement

American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden, asks community for help

American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden. Hoping to raise $10,000 to keep doors open.
American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden. Hoping to raise $10,000 to keep doors open.(Regan Blissett)
By Regan Blissett
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/02/2020)

The toll of COVID-19 and its economic impact is threatening to close another organization. American Legion Post 267 in Davison has been open for 100 years and now their future is uncertain.

“First of all, we’re used to giving not receiving. We started out embarrassed to have to ask for anything. We’ve been giving for 100, 101 years as a veteran’s organization. It makes us feel so good and so proud,” said Dan O’Neill.

The love for extending their hand to their community and to veterans is now put on hold.

“Well, we can’t do anything really. The impact is we had to close down and there’s only 10 people allowed in the hall at a time. So that took care of our funerals and our weddings that we make money on. Our number one moneymaker was charity poker that paid all the bills. Once that was closed down by the state of Michigan, we were unable to do anything,” said O’Neill.

Even their yearly golf outing in September had to be cancelled because they didn’t want to endanger their elder members. The golf outing is one of their largest fundraisers.

The post is trying to make ends meet in order to keep their doors open and their monthly bills paid.

They have started a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000.

“I can guarantee 100% that once we’re caught up on our bills. It goes right back to the veteran,” said O’Neill.

They are managing with the financial strain for now but will not be able to balance the hardship forever. If the strain becomes too much they will potentially be forced to close.

O’Neill says they aren’t going down easy.

“We are going down fighting and if there’s any way and if anybody can give $5 or $10. We’d be happy to take it,” said O’Neill. There is no timeline of when they can reopen.

O’Neill added, “I just want to thank the community, and we’ll get back to giving, we’re going down fighting.”

Click here, to donate.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

