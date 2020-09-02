Catholic Charities offering discounted school supplies for educators

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Catholic Charities warehouse has reopened in a new building and is now offering new options to those in need.

As a former teacher, Jon Manse knows just how much local teachers put into their classrooms -- many times reaching into their own pockets to help students.

”We saw that there were a lot of teachers that are in need, so we wanted to make it easier for teachers to get the supplies and everything they need at 90% off,” he said.

The warehouse is normally only open to nonprofits with a annual membership, but Manse said teachers can qualify without even needing a membership. Only a simple documentation is required this year.

“An employment letter, school ID, and a one-page short application. Once that’s done, we give them a membership card and they are ready to shop,” he said.

Catholic Charities has also moved its warehouse into a new larger location on Genesee Road, hoping more people will take advantage of what they can offer.

“We have members from Saginaw, Mount Pleasant, Ann Arbor, Port Huron and everywhere in between. We want everybody from Mid-Michigan to come here,” Manse said. “It’s not just a Flint warehouse, it’s for everyone in Mid-Michigan.”

The warehouse is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.