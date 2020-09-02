Advertisement

Catholic Charities offering discounted school supplies for educators

They can purchase supplies for 90% off
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Catholic Charities warehouse has reopened in a new building and is now offering new options to those in need.

As a former teacher, Jon Manse knows just how much local teachers put into their classrooms -- many times reaching into their own pockets to help students.

”We saw that there were a lot of teachers that are in need, so we wanted to make it easier for teachers to get the supplies and everything they need at 90% off,” he said.

The warehouse is normally only open to nonprofits with a annual membership, but Manse said teachers can qualify without even needing a membership. Only a simple documentation is required this year.

“An employment letter, school ID, and a one-page short application. Once that’s done, we give them a membership card and they are ready to shop,” he said.

Catholic Charities has also moved its warehouse into a new larger location on Genesee Road, hoping more people will take advantage of what they can offer.

“We have members from Saginaw, Mount Pleasant, Ann Arbor, Port Huron and everywhere in between. We want everybody from Mid-Michigan to come here,” Manse said. “It’s not just a Flint warehouse, it’s for everyone in Mid-Michigan.”

The warehouse is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Adrian College reports coronavirus outbreak, asks faculty to teach online

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Since Aug. 24, there have been 152 positive coronavirus tests tied to the campus population.

News

Genesee County sheriff announces promised police reform measures

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
He believes a big part of the reform going on at the sheriff’s office is training.

State

Wednesday proclaimed Greatest Generation Day in Michigan

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when the Japanese surrendered during a ceremony in Tokyo Harbor and combat operations ended for World War II.

News

New veterans housing center coming to Corunna

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
At full capacity, the 63,000-square-foot building can house 130 veterans.

Latest News

News

Genesee County sheriff announces police reform measures

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

New veterans housing facility coming to Shiawassee County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Catholic Charities offering school supplies for teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden, asks community for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden. Hoping to raise $10,000 to keep doors open.

State

Nearly $22 billion worth of unemployment benefits paid to Michigan workers since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 2.1 million workers have received $21.9 billion, which includes traditional state benefits and the $600 weekly benefit from the federal CARES Act.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: No action to reopen gyms, theaters and bowling alleys -- yet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any changes during her Wednesday press conference that would allow them to reopen.