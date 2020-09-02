Advertisement

Clearing Skies Wednesday

Sunshine!
By Brad Sugden
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cold front passing through the state this morning is bringing Mid-Michigan some clouds and scattered showers to start the day. As it moves eastward, we’ll see skies clear! The next system is right behind it, and we’ll end up under a warm front quickly – so don’t expect to cool down today!

A stronger system moves in tomorrow –we’ll spend Thursday under a strong warm front with breezy SW winds before a stronger cold front arrives, cooling us down for Friday. With high pressure to follow we’ll finish out the week with sunshine!

Today’s highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s with afternoon sun. Our winds will shift to the W at 10-15mph, gusting to the low 20s.

Winds turn lighter tonight, 5-10mph, our of the SW. Temps drop to the mid 50s with some upper 40s possible north and inland! Skies will be mainly clear, giving way to pretty nice Thursday!

Tomorrow north of the bay you might catch a stray shower, but most will see just a few clouds and plenty of sun. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

We’re sunny with afternoon temps near 70 on Friday!

