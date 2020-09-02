Advertisement

CMU football commits are undetermined about playing their senior season

Future Chippewas debate playing their senior high school football season
By Brandon Green
Sep. 2, 2020
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (9/1/2020) -Goodrich wide receiver Tyson Davis and Heritage wide receiver Chris Parker both committed to Central Michigan University football, and they are still undecided if they will play their senior football seasons in the spring.

