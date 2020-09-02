CMU football commits are undetermined about playing their senior season
Future Chippewas debate playing their senior high school football season
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) (9/1/2020) -Goodrich wide receiver Tyson Davis and Heritage wide receiver Chris Parker both committed to Central Michigan University football, and they are still undecided if they will play their senior football seasons in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.