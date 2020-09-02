Flint residents pleased with city destroying 384 confiscated guns

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/01/2020) - The City of Flint is changing course on a years-old practice of auctioning off confiscated guns. On Tuesday, instead of putting nearly 400 weapons up for sale, city officials dropped them off for disposal.

Although it is a loss of revenue, the city and community say it’s still an investment for a better quality of life in Flint.

In 2019, the city of Flint reportedly auctioned off 1,200 confiscated guns, averaging around $150 each. That’s $180,000 dollars, about the cost of three police officer salaries. Still, that’s just a fraction of what gun violence can cost to a community. In Michigan, gun violence costs $6.9 billion annually and $229 billion for the country as a whole.

“It’s an investment of lives, and it’s an investment in quality of life. It’s an investment when you know that you can go outside, and you don’t have to be fearful of somebody bad doing something bad to you. It’s about when you go to bed and you don’t have to listen to gunfire off in the distance,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley says Flint will no longer be an arms dealer. On Tuesday, the city destroyed 384 confiscated weapons, delivering them to an incineration facility. Community members agree, saying profiting off of illegal guns is simply wrong.

“Try another strategy that we won’t have to use the money for the guns. Go another source. There’s other ways we can be able to accumulate money,” Vayrie Lee said.

Lee says she hopes they continue to confiscate more illegal weapons, making Flint a better place to live for everybody.

“You take all the guns off the street, you create less violence, so it can be most peaceful now instead of all this chaos and killing and stuff. We need to come and have peace,” Lee said.

Neeley says police officers risk their lives to take illegal guns off the streets, and putting those guns back into circulation is a slap in the face to law enforcement.

He hopes what’s happening in Flint can set the tone for the rest of the country.

“This is a win for America. When we get more municipalities across the country that’s been devastated by gun violence doing what we’re doing here, not saying that we value a few dollars more than lives in our community, we will all be a much better society,” Neeley said.

