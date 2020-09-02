Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on COVID: “If I die, I die.”

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kirk Cousins, the former MSU football star, caused some controversy with recent comments about COVID-19.

In the podcast “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” on Spotify, Cousins said that “he’ll ride it out and let nature take it’s course” about the coronavirus 13 minutes into the interview. He also said that his concern level about the virus is about .000001%. Finally he said, “If I die, I die.”

Cousins was the number 1 trending topic on Twitter as of 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The full podcast can be listened to here:

