Genesee County sheriff announces promised police reform measures

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson was one of the first law enforcement officials to announce he would look at reform for his department following the protests that began after George Floyd’s death.

On Wednesday, he announced his plan focused on training and accountability.

”We change the culture and the mindset that even in the jail, how we address people, how we interact with folks can trigger a problem or diffuse and deescalate a problem,” Swanson said.

He believes a big part of the reform going on at the sheriff’s office is training. He met with the entire jail staff for about two hours this past month to review incidents that have happened in the jail and how they could be dealt with differently.

“That accountability is not just to pass the problem on, but deal with it,” Swanson said.

The sheriff also touched on accountability and that deputies have been disciplined, suspended even terminated for their actions. It’s not clear how this approach is different than previous policies.

While change is welcome for at least one Flint-area civil rights advocate, this plan is not enough.

“It will take really more to move the needle, and I think that’s what we’re looking for,” said Flint attorney Charis Lee. “We’re looking for fairness and we’re looking for people to be treated with respect.”

She is a big advocate for police reform and has been a part of several peaceful protests that have happened in the city.

“They need to actually have a plan and not just a meeting for an hour or two hours,” Lee said. “If you think about it, how much training on racial equality can you really give in 120 minutes.”

It’s not clear whether Swanson worked with other members of the community to make his plan, but he did mention a program the department is working on spearheading that helps people once they’re out of jail get training, jobs and even careers.

He hopes this plan, called IGNITE, will help people stay outside of jail after they leave.

