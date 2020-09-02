Advertisement

Huntington Bank announces $5 billion initiative to boost Michigan businesses, communities

Huntington Bank is announcing a $5 billion plan to boost Michigan businesses and communities.
Huntington Bank is announcing a $5 billion plan to boost Michigan businesses and communities.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Huntington Bank and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $5 billion plan Wednesday to improve financial opportunities for Michigan businesses, consumers and communities.

The plan is part of a $20 billion corporate initiative Huntington announced on Tuesday. Michigan’s portion involves lending, philanthropic and investment commitments over the next five years.

“In this critical time when businesses are confronting the extreme challenge of a public health crisis, recession and issues related to social equity, Huntington’s purpose of looking out for people calls us to do more for Michigan’s small businesses, consumers and communities,” said Sandy Pierce, Huntington’s director of Private Banking, Insurance Agency, Vehicle Finance and Regional Banking. “We believe this commitment is a very meaningful investment in Michigan’s economic future.”

She pointed out the coronavirus pandemic has affected small and urban micro businesses especially hard.

The basic concepts include access to capital for small businesses, working to expand home ownership and breaking barriers to providing community needs. Huntington plans to release more specific information about its plans over the next several months.

“This is great news for Michigan’s small-business owners who have faced unprecedented challenges as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic over the past six months,” Whitmer said. “These are Michiganders who have spent their lives building their businesses and who need our help now more than ever.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Reopening didn’t come soon enough for Lenawee County bowling alley

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has knocked down the pins at a Michigan bowling alley.

News

Consumers Energy is preparing to have the demolition of old power plant online

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Brandon Green
The Weadock Power Plant demolition is set for this Saturday online

Coronavirus

MIOSHA cites Saginaw company, 5 others for serious coronavirus violations

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A Saginaw company and five others in Michigan received citations from state regulators over alleged serious coronavirus health and safety violations.

News

Landscaping owner, hiring manager have high hopes with new unemployment proposal

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Some companies that have struggled to fill positions believe they can have success in that are now that the $600 federal payment has come to an end for eligible Michiganders.

Latest News

News

Midland-based Dow Chemical to shed 6% of workforce amid coronavirus challenges

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Midland-based Dow Chemical, announcing it would shed a full six percent of its workforce following a disappointing second quarter.

Business

Security expert offers tips to businesses on how to de-escalate situations during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
ABC 12 recently brought you the story of a customer spitting on the floor at the We’re Dough Bakery Cookie Café after being asked to wear a mask.

Business

Supplemental unemployment benefits set to expire

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The maximum amount of a weekly benefit will go from $962 dollars a week - back down to $362 a week.

News

Costco sets October opening date for new Midland store

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The opening date is included on the company’s website along with 15 other stores in North America. Hiring began for the store last week.

Coronavirus

Meijer requiring all shoppers to wear face coverings beginning Monday

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The retail giant announced the policy online Friday. It applies both to its 250 supercenters and gas station convenience stores.

Local

Nexteer Automotive announces job cuts

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
One of the region’s largest employers--Nexteer--announcing it would be forced to cut jobs at its US facilities, citing the coronavirus pandemic and other industry-wide challenges impacting auto makers.