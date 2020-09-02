JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

After a dreary start to our Wednesday, skies brightened-up nicely during afternoon. High temperatures for the day made it into the 80s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. Our “normal” high temperatures is now 77-degrees. With a good bit of starlight holding through the night, low temperatures will settle into the lower, to middle 50s. That will be a skosh below the average.

Thursday will begin with full sunshine in the morning. A fast-moving cool front will cause to clouds increase for the afternoon. There is a chance that some showers will develop as the front moves across Mid-Michigan. In general, the father north you are in the area, the better the chance of seeing some rain. There is a slight chance that a few thundershowers may develop too. Most of us will see highs in the 80s.

Behind Thursday’s front, the stage will be set for a very nice start to the holiday weekend. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and strong westerly winds. Highs for the day will retreat through the 70s. A few spots may see highs only in the 60s. The winds will clock-back to the southwest for Saturday and Sunday. With a good bit of sunshine for Saturday, highs will cruise through the 70s. It may get even warmer for Sunday and Labor Day as a chance of showers returns to the forecast. We will keep an eye on that chance! - JR