Advertisement

Lansing-area school settles lawsuit over suicide for $500,000

A Lansing teenager's family settled a bullying lawsuit against his school for $500,000.
A Lansing teenager's family settled a bullying lawsuit against his school for $500,000.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan school district accused of failing to stop a teenager from being bullied has settled a lawsuit over his suicide for $500,000.

Michael Martin was a 13-year-old student at Lansing Everett High School. He killed himself in 2019. The Lansing State Journal says his family’s lawsuit was settled last year.

Michael’s mother, Joanna Wohlfert, says she asked school staff and a bus company for help in addressing bullying but they failed to take action. Students later told an investigator that Michael was called names and shoved at school.

Teachers said they noticed a change in his behavior and asked the Everett administration to intervene.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.

Coronavirus

State opening over a dozen free coronavirus testing centers, including in Flint and Saginaw

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912---,00.html

News

Pilot critically injured, wife dies after plane crash into Midland County field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A pilot was critically injured and his wife died after their small plane crashed into a Midland County field on Tuesday.

Sports

Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio chooses basketball over football for college

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
After high school football season was postponed to the spring, Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio made the tough choice to focus on continuing his basketball in college.

Latest News

Newscasts

Pop up event brings testing into Saginaw neighborhoods in need

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Whether it’s fear of the virus, anxiety about the test, or even a lack of knowledge -- Until now, getting those answers and tests has been difficult for many Latinos. But a pop up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw aimed to change that.

News

North Pole Express cancels all 2020 excursions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The popular North Pole Express train and fall color tours will not be running in 2020.

News

MDOT planning road diet for Flint streets alongside I-69 reconstruction project

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Eighth and Ninth streets, which run adjacent to the freeway, may shrink from three lanes to two.

News

MDOT plans road diet in Flint along with I-69 rebuild

Updated: 18 hours ago

State

Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

Home

State planning emergency order for Edenville Dam work

Updated: 19 hours ago
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.