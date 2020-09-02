Advertisement

Local high school football players gearing up for 7v7 flag football

This year is the 5th flag football tournament with the idea to help kids get to the next level.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Student-athletes around Mid-Michigan are finding new ways to stay active on the gridiron.

One way is with 7v7 flag football. Rising Stars is a program to mentor student-athletes through football started by Northwood Alum Reggie Wynns 10 years ago.

