Advertisement

Nearly $22 billion worth of unemployment benefits paid to Michigan workers since March

Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 2.1 million unemployed Michigan workers have received nearly $22 billion in benefits since March, according to new statistics released Wednesday.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has received nearly 2.6 million claims for benefits and found more than 2.1 million eligible during the coronavirus pandemic from March 15 to Sept. 1. Nearly 187,000 unemployment benefits claims are awaiting certification.

The 2.1 million workers have received $21.9 billion, which includes traditional state benefits and the $600 weekly benefit from the federal CARES Act. Each unemployed worker has received an average of nearly $10,000 over the past four and a half months.

The Michigan House approved spending over $2.4 billion on Tuesday for a new $300 weekly unemployment benefit through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those benefits would be in addition to state benefits, which offer a maximum of $362 per week.

The Michigan Senate still has to approve that bill before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

Michigan Unemployment Agency Director Steve Gray said the 2.6 million claims received since March 15 nearly equal the agency’s workload over the previous six years from March 2014 to March 2020. The agency received a record 388,000 new claims during one week in April.

That surpassed the previous record of 77,000 claims in one week set during the Great Recession of 2009 by nearly five times.

Fewer than 42,000 workers who filed unemployment claims and were deemed eligible have yet to receive any funding. The agency says 26,000 of those require ID verification while 14,000 are awaiting adjudication.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says the benefits already paid helped Michigan families spend three times more than what economists forecast, which helped the state budget and School Aid Fund avoid deeper cuts.

Michigan was first to implement the Work-Share Program included in the CARES Act, which allows workers to stay on the job for part of the week and receive unemployment pay for the regular hours they did not work.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden, asks community for help

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Regan Blissett
American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden. Hoping to raise $10,000 to keep doors open.

Coronavirus

Whitmer: No action to reopen gyms, theaters and bowling alleys -- yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any changes during her Wednesday press conference that would allow them to reopen.

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 600 for third out of last four days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 524 new cases of the illness on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 103,710.

Business

Huntington Bank announces $5 billion initiative to boost Michigan businesses, communities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan’s portion involves lending, philanthropic and investment commitments over the next five years.

Latest News

State

Lansing-area school settles lawsuit over suicide for $500,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael’s mother, Joanna Wohlfert, says she asked school staff and a bus company for help in addressing bullying but they failed to take action.

Coronavirus

Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.

Coronavirus

State opening over a dozen free coronavirus testing centers, including in Flint and Saginaw

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912---,00.html

News

Pilot critically injured, wife dies after plane crash into Midland County field

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A pilot was critically injured and his wife died after their small plane crashed into a Midland County field on Tuesday.

Sports

Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio chooses basketball over football for college

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
After high school football season was postponed to the spring, Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio made the tough choice to focus on continuing his basketball in college.

Newscasts

Pop up event brings testing into Saginaw neighborhoods in need

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Whether it’s fear of the virus, anxiety about the test, or even a lack of knowledge -- Until now, getting those answers and tests has been difficult for many Latinos. But a pop up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw aimed to change that.