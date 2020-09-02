Nearly $22 billion worth of unemployment benefits paid to Michigan workers since March

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 2.1 million unemployed Michigan workers have received nearly $22 billion in benefits since March, according to new statistics released Wednesday.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has received nearly 2.6 million claims for benefits and found more than 2.1 million eligible during the coronavirus pandemic from March 15 to Sept. 1. Nearly 187,000 unemployment benefits claims are awaiting certification.

The 2.1 million workers have received $21.9 billion, which includes traditional state benefits and the $600 weekly benefit from the federal CARES Act. Each unemployed worker has received an average of nearly $10,000 over the past four and a half months.

The Michigan House approved spending over $2.4 billion on Tuesday for a new $300 weekly unemployment benefit through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those benefits would be in addition to state benefits, which offer a maximum of $362 per week.

The Michigan Senate still has to approve that bill before it would go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

Michigan Unemployment Agency Director Steve Gray said the 2.6 million claims received since March 15 nearly equal the agency’s workload over the previous six years from March 2014 to March 2020. The agency received a record 388,000 new claims during one week in April.

That surpassed the previous record of 77,000 claims in one week set during the Great Recession of 2009 by nearly five times.

Fewer than 42,000 workers who filed unemployment claims and were deemed eligible have yet to receive any funding. The agency says 26,000 of those require ID verification while 14,000 are awaiting adjudication.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says the benefits already paid helped Michigan families spend three times more than what economists forecast, which helped the state budget and School Aid Fund avoid deeper cuts.

Michigan was first to implement the Work-Share Program included in the CARES Act, which allows workers to stay on the job for part of the week and receive unemployment pay for the regular hours they did not work.

