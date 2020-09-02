New Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 600 for third out of last four days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan stepped off the coronavirus plateau on Wednesday with just over 500 new cases confirmed for the third day out of the past four.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 524 new cases of the illness on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 103,710. Before Wednesday, Michigan had reported more than 700 newly confirmed cases every day except two since Aug. 22.

State health officials reported 14 more deaths attributed to coronavirus Wednesday, which increase the statewide total to 6,509.

The coronavirus outbreak at Central Michigan University continued growing Wednesday. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked 20 more confirmed and probable cases of the illness to current and recent students returning to the Mount Pleasant area two and a half weeks ago.

That makes a total of 225 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases linked to the university. CMU is confirming 159 coronavirus cases directly linked to the campus as of Tuesday.

Isabella County saw an increase of 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday for a total of 475.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan increased for the second day in a row to more than 27,000.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses decreased about 5% on Wednesday to 617, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics.

However, 78 were on ventilators and 152 were being treated in an intensive care unit on Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by about 10% on Wednesday while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by about 5%.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,245 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Saginaw, 2,388 cases, 129 deaths and 1,349 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases and 11 recoveries.

Arenac, 53 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 747 cases, 42 deaths and 560 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases, one death and 10 recoveries.

Clare, 94 cases, four deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 71 cases, two deaths and 51 recoveries, which is no change.

Gratiot, 171 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 171 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 119 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is no change.

Isabella, 475 cases, 10 deaths and 151 recoveries, which is an increase of 39 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 457 cases, 34 deaths and 300 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Midland, 334 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 39 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 120 cases and six deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 410 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and 27 recoveries.

Tuscola, 402 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is no change.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.