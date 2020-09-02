New veterans housing center coming to Corunna

CORUNNA, Mich. (WJRT) - Soon, Shiawassee County will be home to a new veterans housing facility.

The project has been in the works for about a year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the planning. After digging into his own pockets to help put on the finishing touches, the project’s director is ready to open his doors.

The building in Coruna used to be the Shiawassee County Medical Center, then it was Pleasant View Nursing Home. But by the time doors open it will be Fiddler’s Green -- a home for veterans. Navy Veteran Eric Motz serves as the facility’s director.

“I changed everything. It’s going to be a home. It’s their home. So I want the activity room, I want the dining room. I want it to where I’m excited to be here,” he said.

Burned wood trim adorns many of the walls, black metal poles have transformed into something more aesthetically pleasing. Each room has it’s own personal touch. At full capacity, the 63,000-square-foot building can house 130 veterans.

”Once they get into the building, we actually help them to apply for their aid and attendance,” said Case Manager Bobbi Jacobs. “We help them apply for any pension or any other benefits that they are entitled to. A lot of veterans don’t realize what they are entitled to.”

Both Motz and Jacobs run Fiddler’s Green, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans move forward. Both have begun the tedious process of applying for grants. In the meantime, Motz has dug into his own pockets to finish it up.

”Making a difference. Saving them. Catching them,” he said. “I did 15 years, seven combat deployments. I’ve lost a lot of my friends that came on the outside to suicide, drugs. They just fell off the map.”

Veterans who arrive at Fiddler’s Green often have no money and are homeless. Many leave with hope, a job and a future that looks a lot brighter than when they first walked in.

“All their meals are cooked for them. All they need is right here,” Jacobs said. “From their internet to their cable, there’s a game room, anything they need is right here.”

Fiddler’s Green is looking for individuals or businesses to take part in their adopt-a-veteran and adopt-a-room program.

