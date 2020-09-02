Advertisement

Pilot critically injured, wife dies after plane crash into Midland County field

Police say they hit a dirt mound while coming in for a crash landing
Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pilot was critically injured and his wife died after their small plane crashed into a Midland County field on Tuesday.

Police say 64-year-old William Granger of Lake City was flying a single engine Piper PA 24-250 Comanche with his wife northwest across the county when he encountered engine trouble around 12:45 p.m., according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

He attempted a crash landing into a field east of North Sturgeon Road and north of East Shaffer Road in Mills Township. While coming in for the landing, Granger’s airplane hit a mound of dirt covered in grass before coming to a stop.

Granger was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of critical injuries. His wife, 64-year-old Dorothy Granger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour before that crash, a Beal City man was piloting a small plane when he had engine trouble and made an emergency landing in the area of Shaffer and Lewis roads in Midland County.

The plane came to a stop upside down in a field, but the pilot was not injured.

A Beal City man was not injured after this plane encountered engine trouble and crash landed into a Midland County field.
A Beal City man was not injured after this plane encountered engine trouble and crash landed into a Midland County field.(source: Michigan State Police)

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigations into what caused both crashes.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.

Coronavirus

State opening over a dozen free coronavirus testing centers, including in Flint and Saginaw

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912---,00.html

Sports

Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio chooses basketball over football for college

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
After high school football season was postponed to the spring, Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio made the tough choice to focus on continuing his basketball in college.

Newscasts

Pop up event brings testing into Saginaw neighborhoods in need

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
Whether it’s fear of the virus, anxiety about the test, or even a lack of knowledge -- Until now, getting those answers and tests has been difficult for many Latinos. But a pop up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw aimed to change that.

Latest News

News

North Pole Express cancels all 2020 excursions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The popular North Pole Express train and fall color tours will not be running in 2020.

News

MDOT planning road diet for Flint streets alongside I-69 reconstruction project

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Eighth and Ninth streets, which run adjacent to the freeway, may shrink from three lanes to two.

News

MDOT plans road diet in Flint along with I-69 rebuild

Updated: 17 hours ago

State

Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

Home

State planning emergency order for Edenville Dam work

Updated: 17 hours ago
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.

News

Mid-Michigan universities reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
We are just days into the beginning of the semester for colleges and universities across the state. Several schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 with some more than others.