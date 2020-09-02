Pilot critically injured, wife dies after plane crash into Midland County field

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A pilot was critically injured and his wife died after their small plane crashed into a Midland County field on Tuesday.

Police say 64-year-old William Granger of Lake City was flying a single engine Piper PA 24-250 Comanche with his wife northwest across the county when he encountered engine trouble around 12:45 p.m., according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

He attempted a crash landing into a field east of North Sturgeon Road and north of East Shaffer Road in Mills Township. While coming in for the landing, Granger’s airplane hit a mound of dirt covered in grass before coming to a stop.

Granger was rushed to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of critical injuries. His wife, 64-year-old Dorothy Granger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour before that crash, a Beal City man was piloting a small plane when he had engine trouble and made an emergency landing in the area of Shaffer and Lewis roads in Midland County.

The plane came to a stop upside down in a field, but the pilot was not injured.

A Beal City man was not injured after this plane encountered engine trouble and crash landed into a Midland County field. (source: Michigan State Police)

The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigations into what caused both crashes.

