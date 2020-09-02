Advertisement

Pop up event brings testing into Saginaw neighborhoods in need

Latinos struggle with COVID-19 testing disparities
By Angie Hendershot
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/1/2020) -- Even after six months, an alarming disparity is becoming clear for minority communities when it comes to COVID-19 testing. Locations are more scarce in Black and Latino neighborhoods -- people who are already disproportionately effected by the virus.

“It’s not easy to convince the Hispanic community to get tested,” says Raymond Bobby DeLeon from the Saginaw Mexican American Council.

So on Tuesday, Latinos United for Saginaw helped bring testing right to those who need it most.

Whether it’s fear of the virus, anxiety about the test, or even a lack of knowledge -- Until now, getting those answers and tests has been difficult for many Latinos. But a pop up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw aimed to change that.

“We are coming into the neighborhood and working with them to get them tested,” says Jill Armentrout from Great Lakes Bay Health Center.

The Great Lakes Bay Health Center teamed up with Latinos United for Saginaw for a free drive-up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw.

Anyone can be tested for COVID. You are not required to have symptoms or a doctor’s order. Great Lakes Bay Health Centers also offers COVID-19 testing at three other sites: in the parking lot at 501 Lapeer Ave. in Saginaw Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; behind the Bay Side Health Center at 3884 Monitor Rd. in Bay City Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – noon and Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 – noon at 876 Van Dyke Rd. in Bad Axe.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio chooses basketball over football for college

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Lewis
After high school football season was postponed to the spring, Goodrich multi-sport star Aidan Rubio made the tough choice to focus on continuing his basketball in college.

News

North Pole Express cancels all 2020 excursions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The popular North Pole Express train and fall color tours will not be running in 2020.

News

MDOT planning road diet for Flint streets alongside I-69 reconstruction project

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Eighth and Ninth streets, which run adjacent to the freeway, may shrink from three lanes to two.

News

MDOT plans road diet in Flint along with I-69 rebuild

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

State

Missing man’s body found six months later in assisted living center basement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old man reported missing in March from an assisted living center in Detroit has been found dead in the facility’s basement.

Home

State planning emergency order for Edenville Dam work

Updated: 6 hours ago
An investigation into the cause of the dam failures was launched by Michigan Department of Environment. Great Lakes, and Energy.

News

Mid-Michigan universities reporting positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
We are just days into the beginning of the semester for colleges and universities across the state. Several schools are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 with some more than others.

News

Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
Davison High School students lead effort to clean middle school courtyard.

Local

Shiawassee County natives to open Great Harvest Bread Company in Corunna

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The Covid-19 pandemic has certainly brought its fair share of businesses that have unfortunately shut down. But for two future business owners in Corunna, it is the complete opposite.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Wednesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Wednesday afternoon.