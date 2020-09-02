Pop up event brings testing into Saginaw neighborhoods in need

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/1/2020) -- Even after six months, an alarming disparity is becoming clear for minority communities when it comes to COVID-19 testing. Locations are more scarce in Black and Latino neighborhoods -- people who are already disproportionately effected by the virus.

“It’s not easy to convince the Hispanic community to get tested,” says Raymond Bobby DeLeon from the Saginaw Mexican American Council.

So on Tuesday, Latinos United for Saginaw helped bring testing right to those who need it most.

Whether it’s fear of the virus, anxiety about the test, or even a lack of knowledge -- Until now, getting those answers and tests has been difficult for many Latinos. But a pop up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw aimed to change that.

“We are coming into the neighborhood and working with them to get them tested,” says Jill Armentrout from Great Lakes Bay Health Center.

The Great Lakes Bay Health Center teamed up with Latinos United for Saginaw for a free drive-up testing site at Holy Family Catholic Church in Saginaw.

Anyone can be tested for COVID. You are not required to have symptoms or a doctor’s order. Great Lakes Bay Health Centers also offers COVID-19 testing at three other sites: in the parking lot at 501 Lapeer Ave. in Saginaw Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; behind the Bay Side Health Center at 3884 Monitor Rd. in Bay City Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – noon and Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 – noon at 876 Van Dyke Rd. in Bad Axe.

