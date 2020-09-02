State opening over a dozen free coronavirus testing centers, including in Flint and Saginaw

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - State health officials are partnering with local organizations across Michigan to open more than a dozen free coronavirus testing centers.

Two sites in Flint are already open and another is expected to open later this week. A site in Saginaw is one of at least eight more around the state in the planning stages.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chose each location partially to help address racial and ethnic disparities that existed before the coronavirus pandemic. Testing at each location is free of charge.

“Expanding access to testing will help us protect ourselves, our families, and the brave men and women on the front lines of this crisis,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “That’s why we are working to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure COVID-19 testing is accessible for all Michiganders.”

The Flint locations are:

Macedonia Baptist Church, G5443 N. Saginaw St. The site will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays every week beginning now.

Bethel United Methodist Church, B1309 N. Ballenger Highway. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays every week beginning now.

Word of Life Christian Church, 460 W. Atherton Road. The site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays every week beginning Sept. 3.

A site and hours for the upcoming Saginaw testing location has not been announced.

“These Neighborhood Testing Sites will provide more than a place to get a COVID test,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We know there are gaps in services in many communities in our state and these locations were chosen in an effort to address as many of these issues as possible.”

The new neighborhood testing sites will use the saliva coronavirus test, which is less invasive than the nasal swab.

Walk-in testing will be allowed as space permits, but appointments are strongly encouraged by calling the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 and selecting option 1. Online registration is available on the Michigan coronavirus website.

Patients can get test results by phone, email or logging onto a results portal.

