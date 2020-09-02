Advertisement

State Police probe on ex-Saginaw officer assault case released, heavily redacted

By Terry Camp
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The fate of a former Saginaw police officer continues to rest with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The officer was fired back in July, accused of punching a woman in custody.

We’ve received a copy of the Michigan State Police report.

We requested a copy of the surveillance video from inside the Saginaw County Jail where the incident occurred, but that request was denied.

The police report we received is 22 pages long, however it doesn’t shed much light on the situation.

Most of it is redacted.

The Michigan State Police investigation is centered on an excessive force incident that happened inside the Saginaw County Jail sally port on July 11th. Surveillance video captured the moment a Saginaw police officer punched 57-year-old Jennifer Clemmons three times, after Clemmons spit on the officer. Clemmons had been arrested for a felonious assault complaint and the officer was bringing her to the jail. Police Chief Bob Ruth fired the policeman six days after the incident. The officer has not been publicly identified.

The video of the assault has not been made public, but some city officials, along with Saginaw area civil rights leaders, were shown the video.

Our Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the surveillance video, including police body camera video, was for the most part denied. The state police explained the release of the video is denied to “take steps to safeguard evidence from being widely disseminated in the public domain.”

We did receive the police report, but most of it is redacted, including the state police detective’s narrative on what is seen in the videos. The report shows the fired officer declined to be interviewed by a state police detective on advice from his attorney.

Meanwhile, Clemmons, who bonded out of jail after her arrest on July 11th, was arrested again nine days later, charged with home invasion and assault and is now back in the Saginaw County jail awaiting her next court appearance.

A spokesperson with the Attorney General’s office says the case is still under review.

