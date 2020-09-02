Advertisement

Wearing masks constantly causing “maskne” for some

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As wearing masks has now become a typical part of everyone’s day, some people may be experiencing what’s called maskne.

Maskne is just what it sounds like, acne caused by wearing a mask.

Anyone can get maskne, but those with acne-prone skin are especially likely.

A dermatology nurse practitioner with Beacon Medical Group says this type of acne is something they are used to seeing with athletes that wear a chin strap or with people who play a musical instrument, like the violin.

“We’ve had lots of patients coming in who have never had any acne problems in the past before, but they have also never had to deal with something constantly on their face. So, it’s a new thing to them,” Beacon Medical Group Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Evelin Keultjes said.

To protect yourself from maskne, it is important to wash any cloth masks and your face regularly.

If you are still experiencing issues, it may be time to see a dermatologist to help avoid future skin problems.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

19-year-old shot at Flint Township trailer park dies at hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Police arrested three people in connection with the shooting and were interviewing them Wednesday evening.

Coronavirus

Adrian College reports coronavirus outbreak, asks faculty to teach online

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Since Aug. 24, there have been 152 positive coronavirus tests tied to the campus population.

News

Catholic Charities offering discounted school supplies for educators

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Pearson
Catholic Charities has also moved its warehouse into a new larger location on Genesee Road, hoping more people will take advantage of what they can offer.

News

Genesee County sheriff announces promised police reform measures

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
He believes a big part of the reform going on at the sheriff’s office is training.

State

Wednesday proclaimed Greatest Generation Day in Michigan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when the Japanese surrendered during a ceremony in Tokyo Harbor and combat operations ended for World War II.

Latest News

News

New veterans housing center coming to Corunna

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
At full capacity, the 63,000-square-foot building can house 130 veterans.

News

Genesee County sheriff announces police reform measures

Updated: 54 minutes ago

News

New veterans housing facility coming to Shiawassee County

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Catholic Charities offering school supplies for teachers

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden, asks community for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
American Legion Post 267 in Davison faces financial burden. Hoping to raise $10,000 to keep doors open.

State

Nearly $22 billion worth of unemployment benefits paid to Michigan workers since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 2.1 million workers have received $21.9 billion, which includes traditional state benefits and the $600 weekly benefit from the federal CARES Act.