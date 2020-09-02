Advertisement

Wednesday proclaimed Greatest Generation Day in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is celebrating the efforts of Michiganders who helped win World War II
V-J Day in Times Square is a photograph by Alfred Eisenstaedt that portrays an American sailor kissing a woman in a white dress on Victory over Japan Day (V-J Day) in Times Square - Cropped Photo: Wiki Commons
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Wednesday as Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the end of World War II.

Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when the Japanese surrendered during a ceremony in Tokyo Harbor and combat operations ended for World War II.

Whitmer said Michigan is forever grateful for the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifices during World War II. That included those serving in uniform, but also working in fields or factories to produce materials for the war effort and those supporting war efforts at home.

Whitmer said their collective efforts should inspire Michiganders today to work together, mask up and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

