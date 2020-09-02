Wednesday proclaimed Greatest Generation Day in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Wednesday as Greatest Generation Day in Michigan to commemorate the end of World War II.

Wednesday was the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, when the Japanese surrendered during a ceremony in Tokyo Harbor and combat operations ended for World War II.

Whitmer said Michigan is forever grateful for the members of the Greatest Generation for their sacrifices during World War II. That included those serving in uniform, but also working in fields or factories to produce materials for the war effort and those supporting war efforts at home.

Whitmer said their collective efforts should inspire Michiganders today to work together, mask up and overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

