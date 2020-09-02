Advertisement

Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a morning press conference on June 17, 2020. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun during a morning press conference on June 17, 2020. (Executive Office of the Governor Photo) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took her requests for a national mask mandate more federal leadership to the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the group overseeing the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, traveled to Lansing on Wednesday morning for the meeting with Whitmer ahead of a speech in the Detroit area later Wednesday.

Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.

“This virus remains a serious threat to our families, our frontline workers, and our economy, and what’s needed is more support at the federal level to help us expand testing, ensure everyone wears a mask while in public, support our frontline workers and small businesses, and save lives,” Whitmer said.

She also talked with Birx about the need for a national mask mandate, which Whitmer believes would save thousands of American lives. She also expressed concern about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement last week saying people without coronavirus symptoms should be tested for the illness.

“This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” Whitmer said.

She also talked about the Michigan National Guard’s role in the state’s coronavirus response and asked Birx to restore full federal funding for the soldiers’ mission.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

Coronavirus

State opening over a dozen free coronavirus testing centers, including in Flint and Saginaw

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-99891_99912---,00.html

Latest News

Health

Eyes in the NICU

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Newborn babies who need specialized medical care are often placed in a neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, for short. While the NICU provides top-notch treatment for the baby, many parents are stressed about not being able to be with their little ones 24/7. Now, technology is changing that, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

Coronavirus

Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, which is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.