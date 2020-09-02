Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took her requests for a national mask mandate more federal leadership to the White House coronavirus task force coordinator.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the group overseeing the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, traveled to Lansing on Wednesday morning for the meeting with Whitmer ahead of a speech in the Detroit area later Wednesday.

Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.

“This virus remains a serious threat to our families, our frontline workers, and our economy, and what’s needed is more support at the federal level to help us expand testing, ensure everyone wears a mask while in public, support our frontline workers and small businesses, and save lives,” Whitmer said.

She also talked with Birx about the need for a national mask mandate, which Whitmer believes would save thousands of American lives. She also expressed concern about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement last week saying people without coronavirus symptoms should be tested for the illness.

“This updated guidance, while voluntary, runs counter to what we are learning about this disease and jeopardizes our ability to return to school and work safely,” Whitmer said.

She also talked about the Michigan National Guard’s role in the state’s coronavirus response and asked Birx to restore full federal funding for the soldiers’ mission.

