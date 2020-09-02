Advertisement

Whitmer: No action to reopen gyms, theaters and bowling alleys -- yet

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as seen in a May 28, 2020 press conference. (State of Michigan Photo)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and other businesses that remain closed in much of Michigan will have to wait a little longer to reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any changes during her Wednesday press conference that would allow them to reopen. She also didn’t address the status of high school football and other fall sports, which are on hold in much of the Lower Peninsula.

But Whitmer indicated that she will have “more to say very soon” and “in the very near future.” She didn’t provide any more specific information about what businesses would be allowed to reopen, when another announcement would come or how they would affect high school sports.

Movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, ice rinks and other businesses all were required to close when Whitmer imposed the Stay Home, Stay Safe order in March. They were allowed to reopen in June around the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula when they moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan.

But the businesses all remain closed in much of the Lower Peninsula for more than five months.

Whitmer said her orders keeping the businesses closed -- despite changes in other Midwestern states allowing them to open -- have contributed to placing Michigan “being in a strong position relative to the rest of the country” with coronavirus.

She added that she understands the “strong feelings and legitimate anxieties” felt by the owners of those businesses that can’t reopen.

“This has been a hard time for everyone,” Whitmer said. “I want to make sure we get this right.”

She said the decisions on whether businesses can reopen and what coronavirus requirements they face will be based on science. Decisions about high school sports will be based on what is safe for athletes, their families and educators in collaboration with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Whitmer said.

Facing questions about why the Detroit casinos were allowed to reopen while gyms and bowling alleys remain closed, Whitmer said the state’s sovereign American Indian casinos reopened before Detroit’s and they did not contribute to any significant coronavirus outbreaks.

She said the American Indian casinos do not fall under her control and they provided an example showing that they can reopen safely with certain practices. The Detroit casinos are limited to 15% of their rated capacity, which strictly limits how many people can be inside.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough.

Coronavirus

Depression, anxiety spike amid outbreak and turbulent times

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In the latest study to suggest an uptick, half of U.S. adults surveyed reported at least some signs of depression, such as hopelessness, feeling like a failure or getting little pleasure from doing things.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

National Politics

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New Michigan coronavirus cases fall below 600 for third out of last four days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 524 new cases of the illness on Wednesday, increasing the statewide total to 103,710.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported on Wednesday.

National Politics

Biden calls for charges for violent citizens and police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

Coronavirus

Former MSU football player Kirk Cousins on COVID: “If I die, I die.”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Cousins gave the remarks during a recent podcast interview.

Coronavirus

Whitmer calls for national mask mandate with White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Whitmer said she reiterated the need for more federal leadership and better communication from President Donald Trump and his officials.