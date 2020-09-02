Whitmer: No action to reopen gyms, theaters and bowling alleys -- yet

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and other businesses that remain closed in much of Michigan will have to wait a little longer to reopen.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t announce any changes during her Wednesday press conference that would allow them to reopen. She also didn’t address the status of high school football and other fall sports, which are on hold in much of the Lower Peninsula.

But Whitmer indicated that she will have “more to say very soon” and “in the very near future.” She didn’t provide any more specific information about what businesses would be allowed to reopen, when another announcement would come or how they would affect high school sports.

Movie theaters, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, ice rinks and other businesses all were required to close when Whitmer imposed the Stay Home, Stay Safe order in March. They were allowed to reopen in June around the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula when they moved to Phase 5 of the MI Safe Start plan.

But the businesses all remain closed in much of the Lower Peninsula for more than five months.

Whitmer said her orders keeping the businesses closed -- despite changes in other Midwestern states allowing them to open -- have contributed to placing Michigan “being in a strong position relative to the rest of the country” with coronavirus.

She added that she understands the “strong feelings and legitimate anxieties” felt by the owners of those businesses that can’t reopen.

“This has been a hard time for everyone,” Whitmer said. “I want to make sure we get this right.”

She said the decisions on whether businesses can reopen and what coronavirus requirements they face will be based on science. Decisions about high school sports will be based on what is safe for athletes, their families and educators in collaboration with the Michigan High School Athletic Association, Whitmer said.

Facing questions about why the Detroit casinos were allowed to reopen while gyms and bowling alleys remain closed, Whitmer said the state’s sovereign American Indian casinos reopened before Detroit’s and they did not contribute to any significant coronavirus outbreaks.

She said the American Indian casinos do not fall under her control and they provided an example showing that they can reopen safely with certain practices. The Detroit casinos are limited to 15% of their rated capacity, which strictly limits how many people can be inside.

