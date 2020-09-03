2 crashes, 2 deaths, 1 arrested in U.S. 10 tragedy

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A domestic dispute between a mother and her daughter lead to mayhem on a busy mid-Michigan highway.

It was around 4:35pm yesterday afternoon, when the 52-year-old mother and her 34-year-old daughter, both from Unionville, were driving on US-10 just west of Bay City.

“A mother and daughter were driving in a vehicle, an altercation of some kind took place in that vehicle which caused the mother to exit the vehicle,” says Michigan State Police Sergeant Joe Rowley.

It was a Chevy Equinox that the mother got out of, started walking down the shoulder of the road eastbound, and then police say her daughter, got behind the wheel and hit the mother with the SUV. The daughter then called central dispatch.

“The 34-year-old was on the phone with 911,” says Rowley.

He says a 50-year-old woman from Essexville pulled over, tried to help the mother on the shoulder of the highway, but then both, the mother involved in the domestic dispute and the good Samaritan got hit by a Chevy Impala, driven by a 43-year-old Bay City man, who apparently lost control of his car and drove off the roadway. The mother died at the scene, while the woman from Essexville was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

“The person traveling down the road though that sees an incident and chooses to help out of the kindness of the heart, that’s real tragic,” Rowley says.

The daughter in the domestic dispute was not injured and was taken to jail, but has not been charged with a crime at this point. Rowley says he’s not sure why the Bay City man whose car hit the women lost control and could not avoid them. Two crashes, two deaths, and still a lot of questions for investigators.

“They will do a thorough investigation to piece back together exactly what took place last night, resulting in the two fatalities,” he says.

There was plenty of traffic on US-10 yesterday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed these events to give them a call.

