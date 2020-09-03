Crash kills two pedestrians in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/02/2020) - Two people are dead on Wednesday after they are hit by car in Bay County.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon on US-10 near Garfield Road. Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

Michigan State Police says they’re not releasing names or ages of the victims until families have been notified.

Some of the details at this point include that it happened around 4:30 Wednesday late afternoon on Eastbound US-10 near Garfield Road in Bay County.

According to Michigan State Police, this all happened after one of the victims pulled over to help another motorist who needed help. That’s when investigators say another vehicle hit the two victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

US-10 between Mackinaw and Garfield was closed for several hours while police investigated, but it is now open.

In a press conference Wednesday night, Michigan State Police describes how it happened.

”A subject had exited their vehicle and was in need of assistance. A second vehicle stopped at the scene where a second subject was outside rendering the aid that was needed. As traffic began to slow along Eastbound US-10, a vehicle lost control and struck both of the individuals that were outside of their vehicles,” Sgt. Joseph Rowley said.

ABC12 asked about that driver who struck the victims, and Michigan State Police would not comment.

They say this is an ongoing investigation, and they had a reconstructionist on the scene to try to figure out exactly what happened.

