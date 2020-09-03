Advertisement

Eagle Bay Marina on Saginaw Bay closes; tribe planning new use

Saganing Eagles Casino Hotel in Standish has a new look after a $70 million renovation and expansion. (Photo by Saginaw Chippewa Tribe)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A popular marina on the north shore of Saginaw Bay is closing to the public while the Saginaw Chippewa Tribe considers a more environmentally friendly use for the property.

Commercial operations already have ended at Eagle Bay Marina in Arenac County.

The tribe, which owns the marina and nearby Saganing Eagles Landing Casino, has been working to return the land to a more natural state. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan’s planning department will help determine the next steps for the marina property near Standish.

Commercial operations at the marina, which the tribe says is one of the deepest along the north shore of Saginaw Bay, already have ended. However, the boat launch area remains open for emergency crews to launch rescue missions on the water.

In a statement issued Thursday, the tribe thanked Eagle Bay Marina staff and customers for many years of support.

“Many commercial marinas are large and impersonal,” the statement says. “Eagle Bay Marina provided dedicated customer service that made even the newest customer feel like family.”

