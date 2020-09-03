Advertisement

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water crisis as part of civil litigation on Thursday.
Former Gov. Rick Snyder testified about actions people took before and during the Flint water crisis as part of civil litigation on Thursday. (WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is backing Joe Biden for president, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump.

Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.” He says Biden can help heal America and put society back on a positive path.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the launch of Republicans and Independents for Biden. It’s the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly as Trump comes under criticism for his handling of the coronavirus and race relations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Home

Michigan delegate in attendance as President Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
But the main event-- the President making his case for four more years in the White House.

News

Michigan delegate offers assessment of day 3 at Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Michigan delegate Kathy Berden said speeches at the convention speak to the issues people care about.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence visiting Michigan after Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence will travel to Traverse City, where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s record.

Politics

Melania Trump’s night: Republican National Convention stars first lady

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump is delivering Tuesday evening’s keynote address before a small audience at the White House.

Latest News

Politics

Absentee voting 2020 -- a little myth busting

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
As hearings over the USPS continue today on Capitol Hill - we wanted to investigate just what exactly are the threats for voting by mail. Including how we vote with absentee ballots. The Genesee County Clerk offers this fact check for the rumors floating about.

Local

Genesee County Board of Canvassers details list of absentee ballot concerns in letter to Flint Clerk

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The letter was not received well by Flint community leaders. They held a press conference Tuesday to share their concerns.

National

Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
Jerry Falwell resigns from Liberty University amid sex scandal.

Home

Michigan Delegate analysis on first night of RNC

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Berden said one thing stood out and was a clear difference between the RNC and the DNC, last week.

National

RNC Day 2: Republicans rally behind Trump

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
|
Republicans seek to flip the Democrats' script with their own pandemic-era convention.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.