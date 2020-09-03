Advertisement

FEMA extends deadline for filing Midland-area flood relief applications

Owners in the Village West condominium complex in Midland voted against rebuilding after floodwaters several feet high destroyed their homes.
Owners in the Village West condominium complex in Midland voted against rebuilding after floodwaters several feet high destroyed their homes. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who still need to file an application for financial assistance following the historic spring flooding in Mid-Michigan has more time.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Sept. 30.

There are multiple ways to apply for help:

  • Register online at disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.
  • There are also document drop-off centers across Mid-Michigan.

The drop-off centers will be closed for Labor Day.

