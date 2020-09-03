FEMA extends deadline for filing Midland-area flood relief applications
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who still need to file an application for financial assistance following the historic spring flooding in Mid-Michigan has more time.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Sept. 30.
There are multiple ways to apply for help:
- Register online at disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.
- There are also document drop-off centers across Mid-Michigan.
The drop-off centers will be closed for Labor Day.
