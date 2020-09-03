FEMA extends deadline for filing Midland-area flood relief applications

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone who still need to file an application for financial assistance following the historic spring flooding in Mid-Michigan has more time.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Sept. 30.

There are multiple ways to apply for help:

Register online at disasterassistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.

There are also document drop-off centers across Mid-Michigan.

The drop-off centers will be closed for Labor Day.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.