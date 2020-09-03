Food bank adapts annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to coronavirus pandemic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is gearing up for a busy month as it continues to support thousands of families in need.

Each September, the food bank welcomes hundreds of people into its headquarters for the annual Empty Bowls event, which is its biggest annual fundraiser. This year, the organization has adapted the fundraiser to meet social distancing guidelines.

“Having a drive-thru method for this makes sense,” said Food Bank CEO Kara Ross. “You can buy your ticket online and prepare for your bowl and you drive-thru at a given time and we’ll just load your car up for you.”

But soup doesn’t travel well, so this year attendees can take their bowl and meal to go.

“This year, what we’re going to do is, for $30 you’ll not only get that handmade bowl, but you’ll get a soup kit to make at home and a promo booklet that includes support from all our local restaurants and promotions they’re running as well,” Ross said.

The staple event happens during Hunger Action Month, which Ross calls a reminder to help others.

Sign-ups are happening online to reserve a ticket for the Empty Bowls event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

