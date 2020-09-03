Advertisement

Food bank adapts annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to coronavirus pandemic

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is gearing up for a busy month as it continues to support thousands of families in need.

Each September, the food bank welcomes hundreds of people into its headquarters for the annual Empty Bowls event, which is its biggest annual fundraiser. This year, the organization has adapted the fundraiser to meet social distancing guidelines.

“Having a drive-thru method for this makes sense,” said Food Bank CEO Kara Ross. “You can buy your ticket online and prepare for your bowl and you drive-thru at a given time and we’ll just load your car up for you.”

But soup doesn’t travel well, so this year attendees can take their bowl and meal to go.

“This year, what we’re going to do is, for $30 you’ll not only get that handmade bowl, but you’ll get a soup kit to make at home and a promo booklet that includes support from all our local restaurants and promotions they’re running as well,” Ross said.

The staple event happens during Hunger Action Month, which Ross calls a reminder to help others.

Sign-ups are happening online to reserve a ticket for the Empty Bowls event. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Terence Green sworn in as chief of the Flint Police Department

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Terence Green took the oath of office on Thursday.

News

Michiganders ready to enjoy last vestiges of summer over Labor Day weekend

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Many Mid-Michigan events did not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But people still are finding ways to enjoy themselves as the season draws to a close.

News

Campers ready to enjoy the last vestiges of summer on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

Empty Bowls fundraiser for Food Bank of Eastern Michigan changes format

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

New Flint Police Chief Terence Green sworn into office

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends Michigan’s coronavirus State of Emergency

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the current State of Emergency until Oct. 1. It had been scheduled to expire on Friday before her extension.

News

New monument inspires hope in Sanford

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Regan Blissett
The Village of Sanford continues to pick up the pieces left behind from the failure of the Sanford dam. But throughout the devastation, the community has shown heart. A new donation to downtown Sanford is hoping to show that with a new monument.

Coronavirus

Students form coalition to demand Michigan universities stop in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once they have collected 10-thousand signatures from the 8 campuses-- Jones said they believe university officials won’t have a choice, but to take action.

National Politics

Joe Biden planning to visit Michigan next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The campaign announced plans for a visit to the Mitten State on Wednesday.

Home

SBA offers help to those impacted by Midland floods and pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
SBA offers help to those impacted by Midland floods and pandemic