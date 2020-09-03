Genesee County sued after woman allegedly was forced to remove hijab in jail

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit woman says she filed a lawsuit, claiming she was forced to take off her hijab after being arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Cora Cave said she was pulled over by a Michigan State Police trooper for speeding. The trooper told her she had an outstanding warrant for another ticket, which she thought was taken care of, and she was taken into custody.

While being booked at the Genesee County Jail, Cave said she told deputies that she believes wearing a hijab in front of men is part of being faithful. But she said a corrections officer in the jail forced her to remove it immediately.

Cave’s lawyer said she had the right to express her religion by covering herself and it’s a gross violation that deputies violated that right. They filed the lawsuit last week in federal court.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said he hasn’t seen the lawsuit, but all religious customs need to be respected and the allegations are something the county will take very seriously.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson did not return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Both of Cave’s tickets were dismissed.

