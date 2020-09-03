Advertisement

Gyms, fitness centers, pools in Michigan can reopen next week

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(source: State of Michigan)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gyms, pools and fitness centers across Michigan will be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place next week after a nearly six-month closure due to coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the businesses will be allowed to reopen beginning Wednesday. However, movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice rinks remain fully closed in much of the Lower Peninsula.

She issued orders Thursday allowing gyms, fitness centers and pools to reopen with restrictions for patrons and employees.

Gyms must require masks or face coverings at all times, including while people are exercising. Workout stations and fitness classes must be configured to allow six feet of separation and cleaning products for equipment must be available.

“I urge everyone who plans to hit the gym after these orders go into effect to take these precautions seriously and do everything in their power to protect themselves and their families,” Whitmer said. “Be smart, and stay safe.”

The orders also allow indoor sports, such as volleyball and swimming/diving, to continue with strict limits on the number of spectators, along with requirements for face coverings and social distancing.

RELATED: Michigan high school football, soccer continuing this fall

Whitmer’s orders also clear the way for organized outdoor sports competitions to continue, including the high school football and soccer seasons this fall. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is strongly recommending contact sports to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For outdoor athletic events, spectators are limited to two per athlete and organizers must keep the total attendance -- including coaches and athletes -- to fewer than 100 people.

The MHSAA voted Thursday to continue with its regular slate of fall sports while following Whitmer’s orders.

Theaters, rinks and bowling alleys remain closed in much of the Lower Peninsula, however.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Michigan high school football, soccer continuing this fall

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association voted to continue all fall sports as scheduled on Thursday.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Coronavirus

Theaters, rinks, bowling alleys remain closed in Michigan despite new orders

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Theaters, rinks and bowling alleys remain closed to the general public under orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Latest News

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

Coronavirus

Fauci: 'Would not hesitate' to get COVID vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.

Coronavirus

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 'unlikely, not impossible'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Having a COVID-19 vaccine by October is “unlikely, not impossible,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says.