Gyms, fitness centers, pools in Michigan can reopen next week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gyms, pools and fitness centers across Michigan will be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place next week after a nearly six-month closure due to coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the businesses will be allowed to reopen beginning Wednesday. However, movie theaters, bowling alleys and ice rinks remain fully closed in much of the Lower Peninsula.

She issued orders Thursday allowing gyms, fitness centers and pools to reopen with restrictions for patrons and employees.

Gyms must require masks or face coverings at all times, including while people are exercising. Workout stations and fitness classes must be configured to allow six feet of separation and cleaning products for equipment must be available.

“I urge everyone who plans to hit the gym after these orders go into effect to take these precautions seriously and do everything in their power to protect themselves and their families,” Whitmer said. “Be smart, and stay safe.”

The orders also allow indoor sports, such as volleyball and swimming/diving, to continue with strict limits on the number of spectators, along with requirements for face coverings and social distancing.

Whitmer’s orders also clear the way for organized outdoor sports competitions to continue, including the high school football and soccer seasons this fall. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is strongly recommending contact sports to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For outdoor athletic events, spectators are limited to two per athlete and organizers must keep the total attendance -- including coaches and athletes -- to fewer than 100 people.

The MHSAA voted Thursday to continue with its regular slate of fall sports while following Whitmer’s orders.

Theaters, rinks and bowling alleys remain closed in much of the Lower Peninsula, however.

