Joe Biden planning to visit Michigan next week
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Joe Biden is planning to visit Michigan during his campaign next week.
The campaign announced plans for a visit to the Mitten State on Wednesday. Specific information about when and where the former vice president will visit was not immediately announced.
