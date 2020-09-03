Advertisement

Joe Biden planning to visit Michigan next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Joe Biden is planning to visit Michigan during his campaign next week.

The campaign announced plans for a visit to the Mitten State on Wednesday. Specific information about when and where the former vice president will visit was not immediately announced.

