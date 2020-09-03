Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a dreary start to our Wednesday, skies brightened-up nicely during afternoon.  High temperatures for the day made it into the 80s across most of the ABC12 viewing area.  Our “normal” high temperatures is now 77-degrees.  With a good bit of starlight holding through the night, low temperatures will settle into the lower, to middle 50s.  That will be a skosh below the average.

Thursday will begin with full sunshine in the morning.  A fast-moving cool front will cause to clouds increase for the afternoon.  There is a chance that some showers will develop as the front moves across Mid-Michigan.  In general, the father north you are in the area, the better the chance of seeing some rain.  There is a slight chance that a few thundershowers may develop too.  Most of us will see highs in the 80s.

Behind Thursday’s front, the stage will be set for a very nice start to the holiday weekend.  Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and strong westerly winds.  Highs for the day will retreat through the 70s.  A few spots may see highs only in the 60s.  The winds will clock-back to the southwest for Saturday and Sunday.  With a good bit of sunshine for Saturday, highs will cruise through the 70s.  It may get even warmer for Sunday and Labor Day as a chance of showers returns to the forecast.  We will keep an eye on that chance! - JR

