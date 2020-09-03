Advertisement

Lincoln man’s passionate ‘boneless chicken wing’ plea at city council meeting gets national attention

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Video from a Lincoln City Council meeting has gone viral, after a man proposed changing the name of boneless chicken wings. Ander Christensen of Lincoln prefers them to be called ’buffalo style chicken tenders’ or ’saucy nugs’, saying the meat in the so-called boneless wings doesn’t come from an actual wing.

Ander said he’s been planning to bring this to city council for weeks. After hearing several discussions related to COVID-19, he wanted to bring up a light-hearted issue to make people laugh. But it’s also one he’s very passionate about.

“Boneless chicken wings? Unless you’re going to strap those things to the side of a jet you cannot call them a wing,” Ander said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs at best.”

Ander is the son of Lincoln City Council member Roy Christensen.

“I knew whatever he was going to say was going to be interesting to say the least,” Roy said. “The thing I like most about it is he did the whole thing with a straight face.”

Public figures from across the country have been tweeting the video in favor of his movement. But some big wing businesses are going against it.

“I am not in the pocket of big chicken,” Ander said. “Some have actively put out wanted signs for me for saying slander. They say ‘nugs’ is not a part of what’s in their chicken tenders.”

Ander is not stopping with local officials. He wants to take his movement nationwide.

“I am going to start a committee to check the prospects of running for president because we need a candidate that’s bipartisan that people can get behind and know that he’s the man to solve the issues,” Ander said.

As of now, Ander remains pretty saucy since the city council hasn’t responded yet. He plans to push his presidential candidacy by creating t-shirts that say #saucynugsforpresident.

Ander said he’s not against other people eating boneless wings, but if you do, you’ve got to use bleu cheese sauce.

“If you dip it in ranch, it’s like bedazzling Indiana Jones’ hat. It might look interesting, but it certainly doesn’t belong,” Ander said.

Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.
Video of Ander Christensen asking the Lincoln City Council to stop calling them 'boneless chicken wings' has received national attention.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.”

News

FEMA extends deadline for filing Midland-area flood relief applications

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline to Sept. 30.

Coronavirus

Owosso police officer diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The officer is not showing symptoms and is under quarantine at home.

News

Genesee County sued after woman allegedly was forced to remove hijab in jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
While being booked at the Genesee County Jail, Cave said she told deputies that she believes wearing a hijab in front of men is part of being faithful.

Coronavirus

State encourages coronavirus protection at U-pick orchards, corn mazes, other fall fun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
State regulators are reminding orchards, farms and operators of other fall activities to include coronavirus protections in their plans this season.

Latest News

State

Northern Michigan men charged with poaching elk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Two men from northern Michigan are facing charges after a poached elk was found two years ago.

Sports

A rivalry is brewing on the greens in the Saginaw Valley League

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody got her redemption against Powers Jolie Brochu to lead the Bobcats to an 8-stroke team win at the Saginaw Valley League 9-hole tournament.

Sports

88-year-old Harold Krueger isn’t letting the pandemic keep him from taking the field

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
Manager Harold Krueger has Krueger's Krew unbeaten and eyeing its 2nd title in 3 years in the Flint City 40 and over baseball league.

Local

Huntington to start $5 billion lending plan to help minority and women owned businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Angie Hendershot
A mother-daughter owned bakery in Grand Blanc calls the plan announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer today a blessing. Their small business was turned down nearly a dozen times before getting a financial lifeline.

Sports

88-year-old Harold Krueger isn't letting the pandemic keep him from taking the field

Updated: 13 hours ago
Manager Harold Krueger has Krueger's Krew unbeaten and eyeing its 2nd title in 3 years in the Flint City 40 and over baseball league.

News

2 pedestrians hit and killed along U.S. 10

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators could not immediately say what caused the crash.