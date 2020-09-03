Michigan coronavirus increase stays below 700 cases for 4 out of 5 days

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s coronavirus plateau has lowered slightly this week.

After a streak with 10 out of 12 days with more than 700 newly confirmed cases of the illness statewide, Michigan has not reported fewer than 700 cases in four out of the past five days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 685 new cases of the illness on Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 104,395. State health officials reported 10 more deaths attributed to coronavirus Thursday, which increase the statewide total to 6,519.

All but one of the coronavirus deaths reported across Michigan on Thursday came from a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The coronavirus outbreak at Central Michigan University has been leveling off this week. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked 22 more confirmed and probable cases of the illness to current and recent students returning to the Mount Pleasant area two and a half weeks ago.

As of Thursday, a total of 247 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases linked to the university. CMU is confirming 174 coronavirus cases directly linked to the campus as of Wednesday.

Isabella County saw an increase of 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 488.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan increased for the third straight day in a row to more than 32,000 while the percentage of positive tests dropped to just over 3% Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests has remained in a range between 3% and 3.15% since Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses remained steady Thursday at 611, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics. Of those, 75 were on ventilators and 157 were being treated in an intensive care unit on Thursday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 3,253 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Saginaw, 2,415 cases, 129 deaths and 1,373 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases and 24 recoveries.

Arenac, 53 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is no change.

Bay, 759 cases, 42 deaths and 577 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and 17 recoveries.

Clare, 94 cases, four deaths and 52 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 72 cases, two deaths and 51 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 173 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Huron, 171 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 121 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Isabella, 488 cases, 10 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and six recoveries.

Lapeer, 460 cases, 34 deaths and 300 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Midland, 344 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.

Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.

Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 39 recoveries, which is no change.

Sanilac, 121 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Shiawassee, 430 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Tuscola, 405 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

