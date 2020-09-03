Advertisement

Michigan coronavirus increase stays below 700 cases for 4 out of 5 days

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s coronavirus plateau has lowered slightly this week.

After a streak with 10 out of 12 days with more than 700 newly confirmed cases of the illness statewide, Michigan has not reported fewer than 700 cases in four out of the past five days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 685 new cases of the illness on Thursday, increasing the statewide total to 104,395. State health officials reported 10 more deaths attributed to coronavirus Thursday, which increase the statewide total to 6,519.

All but one of the coronavirus deaths reported across Michigan on Thursday came from a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

The coronavirus outbreak at Central Michigan University has been leveling off this week. The Central Michigan District Health Department linked 22 more confirmed and probable cases of the illness to current and recent students returning to the Mount Pleasant area two and a half weeks ago.

As of Thursday, a total of 247 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases linked to the university. CMU is confirming 174 coronavirus cases directly linked to the campus as of Wednesday.

Isabella County saw an increase of 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 488.

Coronavirus testing in Michigan increased for the third straight day in a row to more than 32,000 while the percentage of positive tests dropped to just over 3% Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests has remained in a range between 3% and 3.15% since Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses remained steady Thursday at 611, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services statistics. Of those, 75 were on ventilators and 157 were being treated in an intensive care unit on Thursday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

  • Genesee, 3,253 cases and 279 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,415 cases, 129 deaths and 1,373 patients recovered, which is an increase of 27 cases and 24 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 53 cases, three deaths and 26 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Bay, 759 cases, 42 deaths and 577 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and 17 recoveries.
  • Clare, 94 cases, four deaths and 52 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 72 cases, two deaths and 51 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 173 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Huron, 171 cases, four deaths and 124 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Iosco, 121 cases, 11 deaths and 99 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Isabella, 488 cases, 10 deaths and 157 recoveries, which is an increase of 13 cases and six recoveries.
  • Lapeer, 460 cases, 34 deaths and 300 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Midland, 344 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.
  • Ogemaw, 44 cases, five deaths and 36 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 22 cases, one death and 17 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 59 cases, four deaths and 39 recoveries, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 121 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Shiawassee, 430 cases, 29 deaths and 324 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases.
  • Tuscola, 405 cases, 29 deaths and 271 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Students form coalition to demand Michigan universities stop in-person classes due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Once they have collected 10-thousand signatures from the 8 campuses-- Jones said they believe university officials won’t have a choice, but to take action.

Health

Michigan’s first human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Detroit area

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that a person in Wayne County tested positive for the virus, which is spread by mosquitoes.

State

Michigan high school football, soccer continuing this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan High School Athletic Association voted to continue all fall sports as scheduled on Thursday.

Coronavirus

GOP, Dems struggle to compromise on coronavirus stimulus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Republicans and Democrats are struggling to find compromise on another COVID-stimulus funding package.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Theaters, rinks, bowling alleys remain closed in Michigan despite new orders

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Theaters, rinks and bowling alleys remain closed to the general public under orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

Gyms, fitness centers, pools in Michigan can reopen next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the businesses will be allowed to reopen beginning Wednesday.

Coronavirus

99-year-old COVID-19 patient released from hospital in Texas, days before 100th birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
When she was admitted to the hospital, staff and caregivers were concerned for her because of her age.

Coronavirus

’The Batman’ shoot suspended after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A member of production on “The Batman” has tested positive for COVID-19 and the U.K shoot has been temporarily suspended.

Coronavirus

COVID patient recovers, leaves hospital days before 100th birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Anna Jo Thomas was released from Covenant Health in Lubbock, Texas after being hospitalized with COVID-19. She was hospitalized for a week and was sent home with a large celebration and a cake ahead of her 100th birthday later in the month.

Coronavirus

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., said its plan to open the clinics near its plants was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.